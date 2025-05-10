Jasson Dominguez hits 3 homers to lead the Yankees past the Athletics 10-2

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Jasson Dominguez hit three homers and drove in seven runs to lead the New York Yankees to a 10-2 victory over the Athletics on Friday night.

Dominguez and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back solo shots off Osvaldo Bido (2-3) in the third inning to open the scoring. Dominguez then added another solo shot in the seventh against Hogan Harris and a grand slam in the eighth against Elvis Alvarado for his 11th career home run. Dominguez also hit a sacrifice fly.

That gave more than enough support to Will Warren (2-2), who allowed one run in 7 1-3 innings to lead the Yankees to their third straight win.

The A's have lost three straight and fell to 7-12 at their temporary home in California's capital region.

The A's had their second largest crowd of the season at 12,049 with many in attendance cheering for the Yankees and slugger Aaron Judge. Judge hit a double high off the wall in the first and finished 1 for 4 with an intentional walk that drew boos from the crowd.

Key moment

There was a confusing moment in the fifth inning when Goldschmidt hit a blooper to center with runners on first and second that JJ Bleday trapped. Third-base umpire Tom Hanahan initially ruled it a catch only to have it overturned.

Trent Grisham scored from second on the play but was sent back to third by the umpires, who ruled he wouldn't have scored had the play been called correctly from the start. It proved moot when Dominguez followed with a sacrifice fly.

Key stat

Dominguez became the youngest Yankee ever with a three-homer game at 22 years, 91 days. The previous youngest was Joe DiMaggio at 22 years, 200 days on June 13, 1937, against the Browns.

Up next

Former Yankees pitcher JP Sears (4-2, 2.92) seeks his first career win in his sixth start against his former team. Carlos Rodon (4-3, 2.96) will start for New York.

