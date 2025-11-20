Jalen Brunson returns after missing two games with ankle sprain, leads Knicks past Mavericks 113-111

DALLAS — New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 28 points in a 113-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night after sitting out two games with a grade 1 ankle sprain.

Brunson was hurt on Nov. 12 in a 124-107 home loss to Orlando.

“It feels great. I never want to take any opportunity for granted,” Brunson said. “Just happy to be back out there.”

Brunson spent his first four NBA seasons with the Mavericks before leaving for New York in free agency in July 2022. This was his fourth game against Dallas in seven opportunities and first win. He missed the other three with injuries.

Brunson’s 27.0 points per game against the Mavericks is his highest average against any opponent.

The victory didn't come easy. Brunson hit the second of two free throws with 3.8 seconds to play after missing the first, giving New York the 113-111 lead. Dallas' Brandon Williams drove for what appeared to be the tying basket with 0.7 seconds left but was called for charging into Landry Shamet.

“Chaos,” Brunson said. “At the same time, found a way to win. It was ugly. When you win ugly, it’s a sign of a team learning, getting better. No matter what the situation is, we’ve got to find a way to win.”

