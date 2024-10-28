Jags WR Christian Kirk is out for the season after breaking his collarbone, AP source says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk will miss the rest of the season with a broken left collarbone, according to a person familiar with the injury.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not immediately update Kirk's status.

Kirk broke his collarbone when he landed on his shoulder while trying to make a diving catch on a deep pass in the fourth quarter of a 30-27 loss to Green Bay on Sunday. Kirk was wearing a sling in the locker room after the game.

It could end up being his final snap with the Jaguars (2-6). Kirk, who missed the final five games last season because of a core muscle injury, has one year remaining on a four-year, $72 million contract and is due to count $24.4 million against the salary cap in 2025. He had been the subject of trade rumors in recent weeks.

With no chance of moving him before the trade deadline now and Jacksonville potentially on the verge of breaking up a team that's lost 11 of its last 14 games, cutting Kirk next year would save nearly $11 million in cap space.

“He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had, ever been around, one of the smartest players I’ve been around,” tight end Evan Engram said. “One of the best leaders I’ve been around.

“You saw him cut up today, too. He was rolling. He was getting going. Just a very unfortunate event."

The 28-year-old Kirk has 27 catches for 379 yards and a touchdown this season and clearly has become Trevor Lawrence's second option behind rookie Brian Thomas Jr. Kirk has 404 receptions for 5,176 yards and 29 TDs in seven seasons, the first four in Arizona.

Kirk was one of six Jaguars — including all three starting receivers — injured in the game. Gabe Davis also hurt a shoulder, and Thomas left late with a rib injury that will require more testing Monday.

Jacksonville also played without cornerback Ronald Darby (hip) and guards Ezra Cleveland (ankle) and Brandon Scherff (knee). Scherff was the only one who returned to the game.

