Isaiah Rodgers races into Vikings record book with pair of defensive touchdowns vs. Bengals

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Minnesota cornerback Isaiah Rodgers had the game of his career before halftime, scoring two touchdowns and forcing three of Cincinnati's four turnovers all by himself to lead the Vikings on a first-half romp past the Bengals on Sunday.

Rodgers scored on an 87-yard interception return in the first quarter and a 66-yard fumble return in the second quarter, becoming the first player in Vikings history with two defensive touchdowns in a game. The last NFL player to do so was Indianapolis cornerback Kenny Moore with a pair of interception return scores against Carolina on Nov. 5, 2023.

Rodgers picked off Bengals backup Jake Browning when Vikings safety Harrison Smith tipped the pass intended for Chase Brown as Browning frantically tried to evade pressure and threw on the run. The ball fluttered right to Rodgers, who caught it off balance and deftly braced himself with his left hand against the turf before beginning his sprint up the left sideline.

Rodgers later made an even more remarkable play by zeroing in on tight end Noah Fant, ripping the ball out after a 4-yard catch, scooping it up and running into the end zone untouched. Rodgers then ended the next possession for the Bengals by forcing a fumble by Ja'Marr Chase near midfield following a 15-yard reception. Jeff Okudah recovered.

Rodgers became the 11th player in the Super Bowl era that began in the 1966 season with interception and fumble return touchdowns in the same game, according to Sportradar. Samson Ebukam was the most recent one on Nov. 19, 2018, for the Los Angeles Rams in a 54-51 victory over Kansas City.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.