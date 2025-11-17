‘I’m going to be a Mariner again:’ Josh Naylor signs 5-year contract with M’s

The Seattle Mariners confirmed a weekend report that first baseman Josh Naylor signed a five-year contract through the 2030 season.

Naylor became a free agent after the Mariners lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

28-year-old Naylor was acquired by Seattle from Arizona prior to the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline on July 24 and finished the season with the Mariners.

The left-handed hitting first baseman appeared in 54 games with the Mariners down the stretch, batting .299 (58x194) with 32 runs, 10 doubles, 9 home runs, 33 RBI and 19 stolen bases with a .341 OBP, slugging .490 for an .831 OPS and a 138 OPS+, according to the Mariners.

He was also a standout in the Mariners historic post-season run.

“I’m going to be a Mariner again and I couldn’t be more excited,” said Naylor. “From the moment I arrived, everyone in the organization welcomed and helped me. The players brought me in and loved my game right away, and the fans were incredible. Seattle has the best fanbase in baseball. They’re electric and support us through and through, and I couldn’t be more thankful for that. I can’t wait to continue to play with these guys and bring the city a championship.”

“From his first day as a Mariner, Josh has been a perfect fit on the field, in the clubhouse, and in our community,” Mariners Executive Vice President and General Manager Justin Hollander added. “We are thrilled that he will be with us for the next five seasons.

©2025 Cox Media Group