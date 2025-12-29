Host Morocco and South Africa join Egypt in Africa Cup knockout stage. Mohamed Salah gets a rest

RABAT, Morocco — Host nation Morocco and South Africa advanced to the Africa Cup of Nations’ knockout stage on Monday, when Egypt star Mohamed Salah got a rest with his team already through.

Morocco made sure of its place in the last 16 with a 3-0 rout of Zambia. The hosts topped Group A to stay on course for having all its knockout games in Rabat’s near 70,000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, which will also stage the final on Jan. 18.

This time there were only cheers, after Morocco fans had whistled the team during its previous game, prompting a rebuke from team captain Achraf Hakimi on Sunday.

Ayoub El Kaabi headed the opener in the ninth minute, Brahim Díaz swept the second inside the left post in the 27th, and El Kaabi made sure of the win in the 50th with a spectacular bicycle kick – his second of the tournament.

An offside flag added to the drama as the goal was ruled out and then allowed after a VAR check confirmed El Kaabi was onside, setting off more joyous celebrations among the vast majority of fans in the stadium.

They had further reason to cheer when Hakimi went on as a substitute in the 64th for his first appearance since recovering from an ankle injury. Hakimi drew a brilliant save from Willard Mwanza on an otherwise perfect comeback.

The African Footballer of the Year will likely start on Sunday, when Morocco will play one of the third-placed finishers from Groups C, D or E, the first of what the home fans hope will be four wins to lift the title.

Mali squeezes through

Mali’s 0-0 draw with Comoros was enough to finish second in Group A with three draws. Mali midfielder Amadou Haidara was sent off late.

The Eagles will play the second-placed finisher in Group D in Casablanca on Saturday, possibly Congo.

Bafana Bafana celebrate

Oswin Appollis fired South Africa into the last 16 with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Zimbabwe.

The Bafana Bafana progressed in second place in Group B, behind Egypt, which drew 0-0 with Angola in Agadir. Both final group games were played at the same time.

With his team already through, Egypt coach Hossam Hassan rested his regulars including Salah, Omar Marmoush, and Trézéguet. They’re set to return for the Pharaohs’ first knockout game, also in Agadir, against a third-place finisher from Groups A, C or D on Jan. 5.

South Africa needed a win in Marrakech to be sure of progress without relying on a favor from Egypt. But Zimbabwe twice came from behind and pushed for an equalizer late on.

South Africa awaits results in Group F as it will play the second-placed finisher from that group – Ivory Coast, Cameroon or Mozambique – on Sunday.

