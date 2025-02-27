Holloman from halfcourt! Buzzer-beater gives No. 8 Michigan State a 58-55 win over No. 16 Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — (AP) — Tre Holloman made a buzzer-beater from beyond midcourt to give No. 8 Michigan State a 58-55 win over No. 16 Maryland in a sensational finish Wednesday night.

Holloman's turnover in the backcourt helped the Terrapins (21-7, 11-6 Big Ten) tie the game with 42.1 seconds remaining, and after a miss by Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, Maryland had a chance to win it with the shot clock off. But Ja'Kobi Gillespie missed a 3-pointer, the Spartans (23-5, 14-3) rebounded and Holloman had enough time to put up a shot from a few feet behind midcourt.

The buzzer sounded as the ball was airborne and Michigan State players leaped off the bench to mob Holloman after his shot swished through the net.

Michigan State took a half-game lead over No. 15 Michigan atop the Big Ten.

Holloman finished with nine points on 3-of-12 shooting. Jase Richardson led Michigan State with 15 points on a night both teams shot below 35%. Rodney Rice scored 20 for Maryland.

The Terrapins trailed 55-48 before rallying. With Michigan State up by two, Holloman had a pass intercepted, then fouled Ja'Kobi Gillespie with 42.1 seconds remaining. Gillespie's free throws made it 55-all.

Take

aways

Michigan State: Holloman's shot might be the key to another Big Ten title for coach Tom Izzo, and the Spartans clamped down on a Maryland starting five — known as the "Crab Five" — that has been outstanding of late.

Maryland: Big men Derik Queen and Julian Reese had a rough night offensively, shooting a combined 4 for 18 from the field.

Key moment

Gillespie had a good look at the basket on his final 3, but he shot it early enough to give the Spartans time for one final heave.

Key stats

Michigan State finished with a 23-0 advantage in bench points and 10-0 in second-chance points.

Up next

Maryland plays at Penn State on Saturday. Michigan State hosts No. 11 Wisconsin on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.