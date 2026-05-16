Hearts one point away from becoming Scottish champion and ending 41-year rule by Celtic and Rangers

GLASGOW, Scotland — Hearts is bidding to become the first team to break the dominance of Celtic and Rangers in Scotland since Alex Ferguson's Aberdeen in 1985.

League leader Hearts travels to Celtic on Saturday on the final day of a dramatic and increasingly heated Scottish Premiership season.

Hearts will win the title for the first time since 1960 if it gets at least a point at Celtic Park. Martin O’Neill's Celtic must win the game by any score to clinch the title for a fifth straight year — and its 14th league title in 15 years.

Celtic clinched a last-gasp 3-2 win against Motherwell midweek with a controversial penalty in the ninth minute of added time. The penalty decision outraged Hearts coach Derek McInnes, who said it was “quite disgusting.”

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