Harvard graduate Gabby Thomas sprints to 200-meter gold medal for the United States by a big margin

SAINT-DENIS, France — (AP) — Gabby Thomas sped to the victory in the women's 200 meters at the 2024 Olympics on Tuesday night, finishing in 21.83 seconds to add a gold to the bronze she took home in the event from Tokyo three years ago.

The 27-year-old Harvard graduate, who has a Masters in public health, took the lead for good at the curve and was never challenged in the final stretch. She let out a shout and grabbed her head with both hands after crossing the line.

Thomas beat 100-meter champion Julien Alfred of St. Lucia by 0.25 seconds, while Brittany Brown of the U.S. got the bronze, 0.02 seconds in front of Dina Asher-Smith of Britain, who was just another hundredth of a second ahead of teammate Daryll Neita.

Out of three sprints so far on the purple track at Stade de France, the Americans have picked up two golds: Thomas followed Noah Lyles in the men's 100 to the top step of the podium.

After she earned her degree at Harvard in neurobiology and global health, Thomas enrolled at the University of Texas, where she studied sleep patterns of different ethnic groups — while also making the wise choice to double down on her track training.

That paid off big-time in front of a packed house Tuesday, when she came in as a favorite, especially after reigning world champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica dropped out because of an apparent injury.

And this one really wasn't even close, it turned out.

Even Alfred, who won the first Olympic medal for her island country in the 100 three nights earlier, didn't stand a chance against Thomas on this night.

