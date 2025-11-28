Harmon's last-second basket lifts No. 4 Texas women over No. 2 South Carolina for Players Era title

LAS VEGAS — Jordan Lee scored 19 points and Rori Harmon made a 10-foot floater with a second left to lift No. 4 Texas over No. 2 South Carolina 66-64 on Thursday in the women's title game of the Players Era Championship.

Harmon had been held in check by the Gamecocks, having scored just four points until she drove to the left side of the key and pulled up for the winning shot.

Harmon also had nine assists to become the program’s career leader. She was selected the tournament MVP.

"When it came time for the last shot, it's always gonna be her," said Texas coach Vic Schaefer, who called Harmon the best point guard in the country after Wednesday's semifinal win over No. 3 UCLA.

After squandering a six-point lead early in the third quarter and eventually falling behind by eight, the Longhorns (7-0) clawed their way back by outscoring South Carolina 24-14 the rest of the way.

Madison Booker finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for Texas. Justice Carlton had 13 points and eight boards.

Four players scored in double figures for South Carolina (7-1), led by Ta’Niya Latson and Joyce Edwards with 16 points apiece. Tessa Johnson added 13, and Madina Okot posted her sixth double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out.

It was South Carolina's first defeat since losing to Connecticut in the NCAA championship game in April.

After knocking off pesky UCLA and Duke in the semifinals, respectively, Texas and South Carolina gave fans an entertaining preview of what they can expect when Southeastern Conference play begins in January.

The teams split their regular-season meetings last season, before the Gamecocks dominated Texas in both the SEC Tournament final and Final Four.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.