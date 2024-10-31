Hana Wakimoto of Japan shoots 9-under 63 to lead after the first round of LPGA's Toto Classic

SHIGA, Japan — (AP) — Hana Wakimoto of Japan shot a bogey-free 9-under 63 on Thursday to lead by two shots after the first round of the LPGA's Toto Classic in Japan.

Jin Young Ko of South Korea was two off the pace after a 65 at Seta Golf Course. Four players carded 66s to be within three shots of Wakimoto: Linn Grant, Ayake Furue, Hyo Joo Kim, and Jenny Shin.

Wakimoto's score tied the Seta course record and was the best round of her career.

"Recently my ball striking has been very good, so I have been confident and I could attack the pins today,” said Wakimoto, who is leading the field in most birdies made (9) and is tied for the fewest number of putts through the first round.

Australian Minjee Lee was tied for seventh after a 67 and Canadian Brooke Henderson shot 70. Only eight players in the 78-player, no-cut field, were over par after the first round.

