Guardians manager Terry Francona to miss second game after being hospitalized on road trip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona will not be with the team for a second straight game after being hospitalized when he became lightheaded before a series opener against the Kansas City Royals.

Francona, who has had significant health issues in recent years, spent Tuesday night at The University of Kansas Health System and was released Wednesday. The team said tests on the 64-year-old Francona all “came back within normal ranges.”

Doctors have advised Francona to rest for the next few days. The team said his status will be determined daily.

General manager Mike Chernoff has joined the team in Kansas City and is expected to provide an additional update on Francona.

Guardians bench coach DeMarlo Hale will again handle managerial duties in Francona's absence. Hale served as Cleveland's acting manager for the final 63 games in 2021 when Francona had to step away.

The Guardians, who rallied to win Tuesday's game 2-1 after Francona fell ill, are on a six-game trip. After facing the Royals again Thursday, they'll open a three-game series in Chicago against the Cubs before returning home for their final homestand before the All-Star break.

Francona is in his 11th season with Cleveland. Although his contract expired after last season, he has an agreement with the Guardians to stay in place as long as he wants.

Francona has dealt with some major health issues the past three years.

He only managed 14 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season due to gastrointestinal problems, and he stepped away from the Guardians for the second half in 2021 to have his hip replaced and address a staph infection in his toe.

In 2017, Francona underwent a heart procedure during the All-Star break and didn't manage the American League squad.

Francona had been feeling good this season, and true to form has often poked fun at his sometimes frail state with his customary self-deprecating humor.

Before taking over as Cleveland's manager in 2013, Francona spent eight seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He helped end the team's 86-year World Series drought with a title in 2004 and won a second championship in 2007.

Francona played 10 seasons in the majors, breaking in with Montreal in 1981. He was also with the Chicago Cubs, Cleveland and Milwaukee.

Francona's late father, Tito, was also a major leaguer.

