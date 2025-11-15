Grant, Kim share lead at The Annika. Kai Trump improves by 8 strokes, still finishes distant last

BELLEAIR, Fla. — Linn Grant shot a 7-under 63 on Friday for a share of the lead with Grace Kim in The Annika. Defending champion Nelly Korda made a big move with a 63 of her own, while Kai Trump improved by eight strokes and still finished a distant last.

“Very, very solid. I hit some really good shots,” said Grant, the Swede who won the 2023 Dana Open for her lone LPGA Tour title. “Tee to green today was very good. I felt like I played similar yesterday but I just couldn’t get the putts to go in, and today a lot of them went in.”

Kim had a 66 to join Grant at 9-under 131 at Pelican Golf Club. Kim won the Evian Championship in France in July for her first major title and helped Australia win the recent International Crown.

“I just kind of kept my mojo going,” Kim said.” Just hit lots of fairways and tried to make a lot of putts. It helped probably I hit a few more close today, making more easier birdies. I guess, just stayed in my lane really.”

Trump is the granddaughter of President Donald Trump. Playing on a sponsor exemption, the high school senior followed an opening 83 with a 75. At 18 over, she was last in the 108-player field by six strokes.

“For the first day I was definitely really nervous,” she said. “I think the nerves just got to me. When I went out there today I felt very calm and peaceful to be honest with you. That’s why I played better.”

First-round leader Haeran Ryu followed her opening 64 with a 68 to drop into a tie for third with Jennifer Kupcho (66) at 8 under. Gaby Lopez was 7 under after a 64.

Korda birdied the last three holes to get to 6 under.

“I just capitalized on my good shots.” Korda said. “I actually didn’t play bad yesterday at all. I just went to the range after and then to the putting green and just kind of told myself that, `It’s a fresh day and you never know what’s going to happen.' I came out and I started capitalizing a little bit more on the better shots.”

Korda won the tournament last year to become the first player in 13 years to win seven times in a season. She has yet to win this year.

Auston Kim (65) also was 6 under with Carlota Ciganda (65) and Lauren Coughlin (66).

The top 60 in the Race to CME Globe qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship next week, where all 60 can win the $2 million prize.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.