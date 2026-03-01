Golden Knights' Mark Stone leaves game at Penguins with an undisclosed injury

PITTSBURGH — Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone left his team's game at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday because of an undisclosed injury.

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang gave Stone a seemingly harmless shove to the left arm with his stick in the neutral zone late in the first period, though it may have caught him in the gap between his elbow and shoulder pads. Stone grimaced in pain, went down to one knee and skated off.

The 33-year-old winger has a history of injuries sidelining him throughout his NHL career over the past decade-plus, including a wrist injury in the fall. He has never played all 82 games in a season since becoming a full-time player in the league with Ottawa in 2014-15.

Stone is the Golden Knights' second-leading scorer with 60 points in 43 games. He just helped Canada reach the final at the Olympics before losing to the U.S. in overtime.

