Golden Knights get Mitch Marner in a sign-and-trade from the Maple Leafs, AP source says

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired Mitch Marner in a sign-and-trade with Toronto on Monday, according to a person familiar with the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. It's reportedly worth $96 million over eight years after Vegas sent center Nicolas Roy to the Maple Leafs to jump the line on Marner, who would have been the most sought-after player beginning at noon EDT Tuesday.

Marner, 28, will count $12 million annually against the salary cap through the 2032-33 season. He is coming off setting career highs with 75 assists and 102 points.

The deal came together as the team announced veteran defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was stepping away from hockey because his hip injury would require bilateral femur reconstruction that general manager Kelly McCrimmon said had “no guarantee of success.” Pietrangelo going on long-term injured reserve in part paves the way for the Golden Knights to fit Marner in under the salary cap.

“After exploring options with doctors as well as my family, it’s been advised to remove the intensity of hockey to see if my body can improve so that I can return to a normal quality of life,” Pietrangelo said. "This decision has been difficult to come to terms with after the last 17 years of competition and the camaraderie with my teammates and coaches. The likelihood is low that my body will recover to the standard required to play, but I know this is the right decision for me and my family.”

