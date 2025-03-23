Germany holds off Italy to reach Nations League semifinals as other quarterfinals go to extra time

PARIS — (AP) — Germany scored three first-half goals against Italy but then held on grimly for a 3-3 draw to reach the Nations League semifinals on Sunday.

Giacomo Raspadori's penalty deep into second-half stoppage time of the second leg put Italy within one goal of forcing extra time in Dortmund, but Germany secured a 5-4 aggregate win.

The other three quarterfinals on Sunday — defending champion Spain vs. the Netherlands; France vs. Croatia and Portugal vs. Denmark — all went to extra time.

Joshua Kimmich netted from the penalty spot after 30 minutes for Germany and Bayern Munich teammate Jamal Musiala added the second goal six minutes later in unusual circumstances.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had just made a fine save from a header. As he was remonstrating with his defense, Kimmich played a short corner to Musiala and he clipped the ball into the net with Donnarumma stranded.

Striker Tim Kleindienst put the Germans 3-0 up and Moise Kean pulled two second-half goals back for Italy before late drama.

The semifinals begin on June 4 with the final on June 8.

Maldini's first start

Daniel Maldini started his first match for Italy, 23 years after his father Paolo Maldini’s last game for the national team. Cesare Maldini, Daniel’s grandfather, also played for Italy.

Greece and Turkey cruise, Lukaku saves Belgium

Veteran striker Romelu Lukaku scored two late goals as Belgium beat Ukraine 3-0 to stay in League A after losing the first leg 3-1.

Greece was promoted to League A after overturning a 1-0 deficit with a resounding 3-0 win in Scotland, with 17-year-old midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas among the scorers.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu’s penalty sent Turkey on the way to a 3-0 victory in Hungary and a 6-1 aggregate victory to gain promotion to League A.

Hungary and Scotland dropped down to League B, while Ireland stayed in League B after beating Bulgaria 2-1 for a 4-2 aggregate win.

Elsewhere, Vedat Muriqi’s hat trick in a 3-1 win at Iceland sent Kosovo into Group B with a 5-2 overall victory. ___

