Former WSU QB John Mateer denies gambling after Venmo screenshots raise questions

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer is facing questions after screenshots of his past Venmo activity, showing payments labeled with sports gambling references, began circulating on social media this week, according to CBS Sports.

The images, reportedly from 2022, appear to show Mateer paying someone with transaction notes reading “sports gambling” and “sports gambling (UCLA vs USC).”

At the time, Mateer was in his first season at Washington State, where NCAA rules prohibit athletes from betting on college sports. The Venmo activity is no longer publicly visible.

Damn I checked for myself, if this is his actual Venmo he might be cooked.



John Mateer is one of us. pic.twitter.com/hVTgklxVSx — Collin Ward (@wardcollinz) August 12, 2025

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Oklahoma officials are aware of the posts and that Mateer has “consistently denied” ever engaging in gambling. The school is looking into the situation.

In a statement posted to social media Tuesday, Mateer said the transaction descriptions were meant as jokes.

Oklahoma Athletics issued a statement saying it provides education on sports gambling to athletes, coaches, and staff, and uses ProhiBet, an industry monitoring service, to track potential violations.

“OU takes any allegations of gambling seriously and works closely with the NCAA in any situations of concern,” the statement read. “OU is unaware of any NCAA investigation and has no reason to believe there is one pending.”

Mateer, ranked as 247Sports’ No. 1 transfer portal prospect this offseason, transferred to Oklahoma along with offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.

He is considered the Sooners’ most significant roster addition as the team looks to rebound from a 6-7 season under head coach Brent Venables.

During the 2024 season at Washington State, Mateer completed 64.6% of his passes for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while adding 826 rushing yards and 15 rushing scores.

His 44 total touchdowns tied for the most in the FBS, matching former teammate and No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Cameron Ward.

He was also one of just two FBS quarterbacks to record at least 20 passing and 10 rushing touchdowns last year.

