Former world heavyweight boxing champion Joseph Parker failed drug test, promoter says

LONDON — Former world heavyweight boxing champion Joseph Parker failed a drug test on the day of his loss to Fabio Wardley, Queensberry Promotions said Friday.

British fighter Wardley stopped his opponent from New Zealand in the 11th round at the O2 Arena in London on Oct. 25, in a contest to determine who would become the WBO mandatory challenger to undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

“The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association last night informed all parties that Joseph Parker returned an adverse finding following an anti-doping test conducted on the 25th of October in relation to his bout with Fabio Wardley,” Queensberry said in a statement.

“While the matter is investigated further, no additional comment will be made at this time.”

Parker won the vacant WBO title in December 2016 when he beat Andy Ruiz Jr. on a majority decision. He then lost the belt to Anthony Joshua on a unanimous decision in March 2018 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The 33-year-old Parker has not commented Friday on his social media channels.

Parker, who has a record of 36-4 with 24 KOs, faces a potential lengthy ban by the British Boxing Board of Control, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The WBO also has not yet responded.

___

This story has been corrected to note that Parker lost to Wardley on Oct. 25.

___

AP Boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.