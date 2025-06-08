Former NFL player Kelvin Joseph facing charges after crash that killed motorcyclist

DALLAS — (AP) — Former NFL player Kelvin Joseph is facing charges for his involvement in a crash that killed a female motorcyclist on a Dallas-area freeway, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Police in the Dallas suburb of Richardson said on social media that Joseph, who has been playing in the United Football League this spring, called police in Plano, another Dallas suburb, to report his involvement in the predawn crash Saturday.

The 25-year-old Joseph, who was driving a BMW, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and collision involving personal injury or death, a second-degree felony. Police said 27-year-old Cody Morris of Plano was killed in the crash.

Joseph was drafted by the Cowboys in 2021 and spent two seasons with them before he was traded to Miami. He also played briefly for Seattle and Indianapolis.

The cornerback has been playing for the DC Defenders, who were set to play in a UFL conference championship game Sunday. The UFL said in a statement sent to Dallas TV station WFAA that it was aware of Joseph's arrest, but declined further comment.

During the 2022 offseason with the Cowboys, Joseph was the passenger in an SUV from which two people fired shots into a group of men in Dallas, fatally striking one of the men in the head. Police concluded Joseph wasn't the shooter, and the NFL didn't suspend him.

An attorney who previously represented Joseph didn't return a phone call from The Dallas Morning News. It wasn't immediately clear whether Joseph had an attorney following his arrest Saturday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.