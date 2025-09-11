Former NBA player Jason Collins undergoing treatment for brain tumor

NEW YORK — (AP) — Jason Collins, the NBA's first openly gay player who now serves as an ambassador for the league, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, his family said Thursday.

Collins announced he was gay in 2013, becoming the first publicly gay athlete to play in any of the four main North American sports leagues. He retired in 2014 after a 13-year career that included stops with the New Jersey Nets, Memphis, Minnesota, Atlanta, Boston, Washington and back to the Nets after they moved to Brooklyn.

His family sent a statement to the NBA on Thursday.

“Jason and his family welcome your support and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as they dedicate their attention to Jason’s health and well-being,” the statement said.

Collins averaged 3.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in his career. In his best season, he averaged 6.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the then-New Jersey Nets in 2004-05.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.