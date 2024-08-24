Florida beats Texas 10-7 in Little League World Series semifinal, advances to face Taiwan for title

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — (AP) — Florida beat Texas 10-7 on Saturday in the U.S. championship game in the Little League World Series.

The team from Lake Mary, Florida, advanced to play International champion Taoyuan City, Taiwan, in Sunday's LLWS title game.

Representing the Asian-Pacific, Taiwan finished third last season in the tournament. It’s going for its first LLWS championship since 1996 after dominating for three decades.

