Flamengo scores 3 second-half goals to stun Chelsea 3-1 at the Club World Cup

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Danilo scored the go-ahead goal in the 65th minute and Flamengo scored three second-half goals to move atop its group at the Club World Cup with a 3-1 victory over Chelsea on Friday.

Both teams went into the match with three points atop Group D with opening match wins. Flamengo will have to wait to see the results of the late match between LAFC and Esperance to see if it has secured a spot in the knockout round.

Pedro Neto gave Chelsea the early lead. The ball bounced off a Flamengo defender and Neto gained control, charging toward the goal before putting it away in the 13th minute.

Flamengo drew even in the 62nd on Bruno Henrique's goal on a tap-in in front of the goal. Moments later, the Brazilian giants took the lead off a corner with Danilo's goal.

Wallace Yan all but put the game out of reach for the Blues with a goal in the 83rd.

The Blues, the 2021 Club World Cup winner, defeated LAFC 2-0 in their opening match in Atlanta. Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernández scored.

Luiz Araujo and Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored to lead Flamengo over Esperance 2-0.

Former Chelsea defender Filipe Luís currently coaches Flamengo, while former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho made his debut for Flamengo against Esperance.

Key moment

Down just 2-1, Chelsea still had a chance, but Nicolas Jackson was sent off in the 68th with a straight red just four minutes after replacing Liam Delap, who got his first start for Chelsea after making his debut for the Blues in the tournament opener.

Takeaways

Flamengo is in good position to move on to the round of 16, but they need a win or a tie by Esperance later on Friday to secure it. Chelsea plays Esperance on Tuesday in Philadelphia while Flamengo plays LAFC in Orlando.

