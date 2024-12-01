Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapses during Serie A match

FLORENCE, Italy — (AP) — Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the field during his team’s Serie A match at home to Inter Milan on Sunday.

His teammates immediately called for medical help and surrounded the 22-year-old Bove while he was being treated before he was swiftly stretchered off to an ambulance near the pitch.

The incident happened in the 16th minute and the match has been temporarily suspended.

