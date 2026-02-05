Finland women's Olympic hockey game vs. Canada postponed after stomach virus depletes roster

MILAN — Finland women’s hockey team’s preliminary round-opening game against Canada on Thursday has been postponed due to a stomach virus depleting Finland’s roster.

The game was rescheduled to Feb. 12.

The decision to postpone the game was announced shortly after Finland completed its early afternoon practice with just eight skaters and two goalies. The remaining 13 players are either in quarantine or isolation due to a norovirus that began affecting the team on Tuesday night.

The postponement provides Finland two extra days to rest before playing the U.S. on Saturday. Had their game against Canada not been postponed, Finnish officials were considering the possibility of a forfeiture.

“While all stakeholders recognize the disappointment of not playing the game as originally scheduled, this was a responsible and necessary decision that reflects the spirit of the Olympic Games and the integrity of the competition,” Olympic officials announced.

“All stakeholders thank teams, partners and fans for their cooperation and understanding, and look forward to the rescheduled game being played under safe and appropriate conditions.”

Team Finland officials were already weighing the likelihood of not playing before the game was postponed.

Coach Tero Lehterä said it could be unfair to ask his 10 currently healthy players to compete in a full game. Lehterä also said the team has to take into account the possibility of Canadian opponents being infected as well.

“Most of them are getting better but not healthy enough to play. And there’s the chance that if we would play it could influence Team Canada and their health as well,” Lehterä said following practice.

“But I couldn’t risk my players if they were ill yesterday to play tonight because that would be wrong against the individual,” he added.

Lehterä said the first sign of the illness became apparent on Tuesday night — and after the team held a full practice earlier in the day.

The rescheduled game falls on the second of two consecutive off days during the women’s tournament, and a day before the quarterfinals open.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.