FIFA unveils first steps for fans who want to register for chance at buying World Cup tickets

MIAMI — (AP) — FIFA has unveiled the first steps in the ticketing process for next year’s World Cup, one that will use dynamic pricing based on demand.

For now, single-game ticket prices range from as low as $60 for group stage matches to $6,710 for a spot at the World Cup final. Those prices may, and probably are likely to, change somewhat over the coming months.

Starting on Sept. 10 and running through Sept. 19, fans — who hold a Visa card and have registered for a FIFA ID, one that is easily obtained through the governing body's website — can enter the presale draw. Those who are selected through that draw will begin receiving word on Sept. 29, and they will be able to purchase tickets starting Oct. 1. Sales will be capped at four tickets per person per match, with no person being able to purchase more than 40 for the totality of the tournament.

“I think the message is ‘Get your tickets early,’ especially if you know where you will be, because you live in that city, or you’re a fan of the three hosting nations, and then you know already when and where they will play,” said Heimo Schirgi, FIFA’s World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer. “So that’s the message: ‘Get your tickets early,’ because anything could happen.”

The tournament runs from June 11-July 19, 2026. So far, 13 of the 48 spots in the field have been claimed; the U.S., Canada and Mexico all are assured World Cup spots as the host nations, while reigning champion Argentina with Lionel Messi and perennial power Brazil are among the teams that have already secured qualification.

The host nations will play all three of their group stage matches on home soil. The U.S. will open June 12 in Los Angeles, then play June 19 in Seattle and again June 25 back in Los Angeles. Canada will play June 12 in Toronto, then June 18 and June 24 in Vancouver. Mexico will play June 11 and June 24 in Mexico City, with a June 18 match in Guadalajara as well.

Fans can purchase tickets to follow a certain team, or purchase for a certain site. Dynamic pricing was also utilized for this year's Club World Cup, which saw ticket prices fluctuate wildly.

“It’s key to highlight FIFA’s mission and FIFA’s objective of providing funding, providing opportunities, providing growth to our sport across all the 211 member associations," Schirgi said. "And as part of that mission, which we take very seriously, we’re looking at optimizing the revenue, but also optimizing attendance in the stadium, right? So, it’s always a balance between different factors.”

FIFA anticipates intense demand for tickets, which means that simply having a successful draw application does not guarantee that fans will be able to purchase during the time slot.

That said, the presale draw marks only the first phase of sales. Further ticket sales will be launched in the coming months, giving all fans — including those not part of the presale draw — the chance to purchase.

A second phase is expected to have another registration window from Oct. 27-31, with purchase slots there open from mid-November to early December. A third phase will come after the final draw for the World Cup and the match schedule for group play is finalized on Dec. 5, and then fans will have another chance to buy remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis closer to the start of the tournament.

