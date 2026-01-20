Fernando Mendoza's clutch play against Miami leads undefeated Indiana to its 1st national title

MIAMI — A historic season for Fernando Mendoza ended with a national title.

The Heisman Trophy winner didn't have his best statistical game Monday night, but he came up big when it mattered. He completed 16 of 27 passes for 186 yards and ran the ball six times, one of which was for a pivotal 12-yard touchdown.

Offensive momentum slowed for Indiana in the third quarter and the Hoosiers punted three times. Mendoza had zero passing yards and was sacked three times. Early in the fourth, the Hurricanes cut a game-long deficit to three points after a 3-yard rushing score from Mark Fletcher Jr.

But then Mendoza rose to the occasion. He led the Hoosiers on a 12-play, 75-yard drive. He converted two crucial fourth downs, hitting Charlie Becker for an improbable 19-yard reception on a 4th-and-5, and less than a minute later, ran the ball in for a 12-yard touchdown on a 4th-and-4.

It wasn't an easy trip into the end zone. Jakobe Thomas and Wesley Bissainthe collided with Mendoza hard enough for him to nearly topple over. But he caught himself with his hand. With Ahmad Moten Sr. on his tail, and Mohamed Toure and Xavier Lucas closing in, the 6-foot-5 quarterback used every inch to arch over into the end zone.

“I’ll die for my team," Mendoza said. "Whatever they need me to do, they need me to take a shot to the front or back, I’m going to die for my team out there because I know they’ll do the same thing for me. That’s what makes this national championship so special.”

It was the type of play that has surprised competitors all season long. Mendoza, known as a pocket passer, can weave through a defense on foot better than most would expect. He averaged 3.4 yards per carry this season, and including the title game, has rushed for seven TDs.

Coach Curt Cignetti said the play was installed specifically for this game.

“We put it in for this game," Cignetti said after Indiana claimed its first national title. "It was a quarterback draw, but it was blocked differently. And we rolled the dice and said they’re going to be in (the same defense) again. We blocked it well, he broke a tackle or two and got into the end zone.”

The Hurricanes responded with a touchdown on the ensuing drive, but Mendoza responded accordingly. He found Becker for a near-identical 19-yard catch on a critical third down. It extended the drive long enough to give Indiana the chance to convert a 35-yard field goal and take a 27-21 lead.

On the next drive, Jamari Sharpe picked off Miami quarterback Carson Beck to ice the game.

Mendoza did it all in front of Raiders owner Mark Davis, general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady — all in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium. If the Raiders use their No. 1 pick on Mendoza, he would become the sixth quarterback to win the Heisman, national championship and be drafted first overall.

