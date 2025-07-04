Family of Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother gather at chapel ahead of wake and funeral

GONDOMAR, Portugal — (AP) — Family and friends of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother are gathering Friday at a church where their bodies have been brought for a wake and funeral, after the Portuguese soccer players were killed in a car crash in Spain.

Some hugged and wept before entering the Capela da Ressurreição São Cosme, where the funeral for the siblings is planned for Saturday.

Jota, 28, and his 25-year-old brother, André Silva, were found dead near Zamora in northwestern Spain after the Lamborghini they were driving crashed on an isolated stretch of highway just after midnight on Thursday and burst into flames.

Their bodies were repatriated to Portugal after being identified by the family, Spanish government officials said.

Jota and his parents both have homes in Gondomar, where he started his playing career as a child. Gondomar is a working-class town next to Porto, where Jota was born.

Jota’s death occurred two weeks after he married long-time partner Rute Cardoso while on vacation from a long season where he helped Liverpool win the Premier League title. The couple had three children, the youngest born last year.

Spanish police are investigating the cause of the crash, which did not involve another vehicle, they said.

His brother Silva played with Portuguese club Penafiel in the lower divisions.

Condolences poured in from Portuguese officials and the world of soccer as news of the accident spread.

Liverpool fans laid flower wreaths and team scarves outside Anfield stadium, while a moment of silence was held before Portugal played Spain at the Women's European Championship in Switzerland.

The loss was felt sharply in his hometown, especially at his first soccer club, where Jota started playing at age 9.

“He never forgot his roots, nor his friends, because he had a group of friends who were with him in the training here in Gondomar and who he even invited from time to time to go and watch Liverpool games in England," Gondomar SC director Anselmo Serra told The Associated Press. “They were like a group of friends that he never forgot over the years.”

Wilson reported from Barcelona, Spain.

