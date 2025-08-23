Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary will miss significant time with leg injury, coach says

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Atlanta Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary will miss significant time and is headed to injured reserve after getting carted off at practice this week with a lower left leg injury, coach Raheem Morris said Friday night.

Morris said he didn't have any other details on McGary's injury. The club had said the seventh-year pro would undergo an MRI.

"He'll miss significant time," Morris said after the Falcons' 31-13 loss in their preseason finale at the Dallas Cowboys. "Obviously, it looks like an IR, whatever the case may be. I don't know all the details of it."

Teams can put two players on injured reserve with a designation to return when rosters are cut to 53 players Tuesday. Those players are sidelined at least the first four games of the season. Atlanta opens the season Sept. 7 at home against Tampa Bay.

McGary's absence means the Falcons will have to find a new blocker to protect the blind side of left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the 2024 first-round pick who is entering his first full season as the starter.

Veteran Elijah Wilkinson, who has played both tackle and guard in his eight-year career, replaced McGary after the injury Wednesday. Wilkinson was the first player Morris mentioned when asked about replacements Friday night.

Morris also brought up Jake Matthews, currently listed as the starting left tackle. He also brought up both players currently behind McGary on the depth chart in Brandon Parker and Jack Nelson.

McGary, a 2019 first-round pick who has started 92 of 93 games, recently signed a contract extension through 2027.

The injury to McGary’ came less than an hour after Morris said most starters wouldn't play against the Cowboys, and the Falcons stuck with that plan.

