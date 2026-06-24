As eyes are on the men at the World Cup, the Women's World Cup countdown has begun

While most of the soccer world is focused on the men at the World Cup, the countdown has begun for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil.

The women's tournament is set to start June 24, 2027, hosted by a South American country for the first time. Brazil hosted the men's World Cup in 1950 and 2014.

“I think that the host country, it sleeps and breathes football. So, I think just the energy you’re going to see from the public, the general public, and obviously the teams touching down in Brazil, I mean, it’s such a unique, special country,” FIFA chief football officer Jill Ellis said at an event Wednesday in Miami. “I think the same energy you’re going to feel right now when you bring the world together, and you have an incredible product in women’s football, I mean, the level of quality the players is so extraordinary that I think, honestly, it will be an epic showcase of football and fandom.”

In addition to Miami, a countdown event was also held in Rio de Janeiro. Even in Vancouver, British Columbia, at Wednesday's World Cup match between Switzerland and co-host Canada, video signage flashed with ads for the upcoming women's tournament.

All eight cities that will host women's matches next year also hosted men's games in 2014: Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Brasilia, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Recife and Salvador.

Qualification for the tournament has already begun. Brazil, which has an automatic spot as host, has never won the women's tournament and it remains to be seen whether Marta, the six-time FIFA world player of the year, will be on the national team. The 40-year-old Marta has never won a major international tournament.

Thirteen other teams have also qualified, including Australia, Philippines, Japan, North Korea, China, South Korea, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Spain and Denmark.

“There is only one year left until the moment that will be marked in the history of our country. For the CBF (Brazilian soccer confederation) and for all Brazilians, it is a source of great pride to host the Women’s World Cup," federation president Samir Xaud said in a statement. “It will be an opportunity to show the world our passion for football and, above all, the strength of Brazilian women’s football. We are certain that this will be a transformative World Cup, capable of inspiring girls in all regions of Brazil and leaving a lasting legacy.”

The first Women's World Cup was hosted by China in 1991. The United States has won the most titles with four. Spain won the last title in 2023 at the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Women's soccer has experienced exponential growth in the past decade, with new leagues, increasing viewership and revenues. The Women's World Cup in Brazil will be the last with 32 teams. In 2031 the event will include 48 teams, like the men's tournament.

The 2031 World Cup is expected to be hosted by the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica. The formal decision will likely be announced in November.

“I think when we went to 32 there was some noise, are we’re ready, are there going to be blowouts? We saw an incredibly competitive landscape. We saw debutantes making the knockout rounds. I think the global game is accelerating so fast that countries are closing the gap a lot faster," Ellis said. “Our job is to make sure teams come in there as prepared and ready as they can, so we have the most competitive World Cup. So I think the growth of the game is accelerating rapidly, and I think by 2031 we certainly will have a very competitive World Cup.”

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