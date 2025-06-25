Evander Kane says he has been traded from the Oilers to the Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — (AP) — Evander Kane says he has been traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the Vancouver Canucks.

Kane posted a lengthy message on social media Wednesday thanking the Oilers and saying he was looking forward to the next chapter of his NHL career in his hometown in British Columbia. Agent Dan Milstein confirmed the trade had been agreed to between the teams.

The terms of the deal involving the soon-to-be-34-year-old winger were not immediately clear.

Kane returned early in the playoffs after missing the entire regular season following multiple surgeries to repair a series of injuries and had six goals and six assists on Edmonton's second consecutive run to the Stanley Cup Final. He took six minor penalties and led all players with 32 penalty minutes in the series loss to Florida.

“To my teammates — thank you for the battles, the friendships, and the memories,” Kane posted. “I’ll always remember the playoff runs, the highs and lows, and the pride of going to war with a special group of guys.”

Vancouver will be the fifth organization and sixth city for Kane, who was drafted by Atlanta, followed that franchise to Winnipeg and also has played for Buffalo and San Jose. He played at the junior level for the Western Hockey League's Vancouver Giants.

“It’s an honor to become part of an organization and team I grew up watching as a kid," Kane said. "Vancouver is a city that lives and breathes hockey, I’m looking forward to the opportunity to play in front of my hometown.”

