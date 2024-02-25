English League Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool goes to extra time with score 0-0

LONDON — (AP) — The English League Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool has gone to extra time after finishing 0-0 Sunday after 90 minutes at Wembley on Sunday.

Both teams had chances to win the match, with Liverpool's Cody Gakpo heading against the post in the first half and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher seeing an effort come back off the upright after the break.

Each team also had goals ruled out for offside as chances came and went at both ends.

It was a familiar story between these rivals who played out goalless draws in domestic finals in 2022. On both occasions Liverpool came out on top to lift the League Cup and FA Cup on penalties.

