Eagles' Jalen Carter ejected for spitting on Cowboys' Dak Prescott

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected moments after a pregame Super Bowl championship celebration for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

Carter was tossed six seconds into Thursday night's NFL season opener for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Eagles were hit with a 15-yard penalty before the first snap from scrimmage, and the Cowboys scored on the opening drive on Javonte Williams' 1-yard touchdown run.

Prescott and Carter exchanged words after the opening kickoff, and Carter spit on Prescott's jersey before backing away. Prescott quickly motioned to a nearby official who threw the flag and sent Carter packing. Fans booed as Carter walked off slowly, holding his helmet in his hands behind his back.

The Eagles took Carter out of Georgia with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

The 24-year-old Carter has quickly blossomed into one of the top defensive lineman and played a key role in helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl last season.

Just this week, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio praised the edge Carter brought to the unit.

“I don’t know that nastiness is the right word,” Fangio said. “I just think he has to play with the right mindset to reach his potential, or come close to reaching his potential. He’s just got to be on top of the details, play with great effort, and be focused.”

He couldn't stay focused long enough in the opener to take a defensive snap.

Carter's stock in the 2023 draft slid because of his role in a fatal car crash in college that killed a teammate, offensive lineman Devin Willock, and a Georgia recruiting staffer, Chandler LeCroy.

Carter was given one year of probation and fined $1,000 after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing related to the wreck.

The Eagles felt they had the right veteran leadership and the professional kind of environment that could help him thrive and put off-field issues behind him.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said during training camp last month that Carter had developed into a force.

“Jalen’s shown how dominating he can be as a player,” he said. “When you have that guy and when defensive offensive linemen are sliding to that guy, it creates opportunities for the guys playing next to him. You have to count for him. If you’re going to block him one on one, he’s got a great chance to win those matchups. I mean, he’s that kind of player and he’s a special player.”

