Donovan Mitchell starts for Cleveland in must-win Game 5 vs. Pacers despite sprained ankle

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is in the starting lineup for Cleveland's must-win Game 5 of its second-round series against the Indiana Pacers despite dealing with a sprained left ankle.

The No. 4-seeded Pacers, up in the series 3-1, can close it out Tuesday night in Cleveland, where they’ve already won twice, and advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year.

The All-Star guard came out for his usual pregame shooting routine less than an hour before tipoff. Coach Kenny Atkinson said during his pregame availability that Mitchell participated in Tuesday morning's shootaround.

“We know the situation we're in. I can't give you a definitive but my hope is that he plays,” Atkinson said.

Mitchell provided an early clue about his status three hours before the game when he took to X with the Cavaliers' hashtag theme of #LetEmKnow.

The All-Star guard did not play the second half of the Cavaliers 129-109 loss at Indiana on Sunday after he appeared to experience pain with the ankle while warming up during halftime.

Mitchell first suffered the injury on April 6 during the second half against the Sacramento Kings. He stepped on the foot of Sacramento's Keon Ellis near midcourt before losing his balance and rolling his left ankle.

Mitchell missed the last four games of the regular season due to the injury. He is averaging 28.9 points during the playoffs, including five games with at least 30 points.

