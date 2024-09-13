Dolphins will bring in another quarterback, while Tagovailoa deals with concussion

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — The Miami Dolphins will bring in another quarterback while starter Tua Tagovailoa deals with his latest concussion, and coach Mike McDaniel insisted Friday that the only thing that should matter to him — or anyone — is Tagovailoa's health.

For the short term at least, Skylar Thompson will be considered the Dolphins' starter while Tagovailoa is sidelined. Tagovailoa left Thursday night's 31-10 loss to Buffalo in the third quarter with the third known concussion of his NFL career, all of them coming in the last 24 months.

“The team and the organization are very confident in Skylar,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said the team has not made any decision about whether to place Tagovailoa on injured reserve. Tagovailoa was expected at the team facility sometime Friday to start the process of being evaluated in earnest.

How long that process takes is one of the countless unknowns right now.

“The people that matter most, and their opinions, are Tua, the doctors and the experts,” McDaniel said.

There are a slew of veteran quarterbacks available for the Dolphins to consider, including Jimmy Garoppolo and former Miami starter Ryan Tannehill. The Dolphins have not revealed any players who are under consideration to bring in, and McDaniel said it would be “so wrong” for him to even think about weighing in on whether Tagovailoa should play again.

“I wish people would for a second hear what I’m saying, that bringing up his future is not in the best interest of him,” McDaniel said. "So, I’m going to plead with everybody that does genuinely care — that that should be the last thing on your mind.”

McDaniel added that he doesn't see Tagovailoa playing in Miami's next game at Seattle on Sept. 22.

“I have no idea and I'm not going to all of a sudden start making decisions that I don't even see myself involved in the most important parts of,” McDaniel added. “All I'm telling Tua is everyone is counting on you to be a dad and be a dad this weekend. And then we'll move from there. There won't be any talk about where we're going in that regard ... none of that will happen without doctors' expertise and the actual player.”

The Dolphins quarterback was hurt on a play where he collided into Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. Tagovailoa, who was rushing successfully for a first down, initiated the contact by lowering his shoulder into Hamlin instead of sliding as many quarterbacks do on a scramble.

Tagovailoa was 17 for 25 passing for 145 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions — one of which was returned for a Buffalo score — when he got hurt. Thompson completed eight of 14 passes for 80 yards.

Thompson said he feels “fully equipped” to run the Dolphins' offense.

“What’s going to lie ahead, who knows, but man, I’m confident, though,” Thompson said after Thursday's game. “I feel like I’m ready for whatever’s to come. I’m going to prepare and work hard and do everything I can to lead this team and do my job.”

