Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa expected to play again this season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play football again in 2024 after being diagnosed with his third concussion in two years earlier this season.

Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Tagovailoa had "positive" meetings with neurologists during the Dolphins bye week, though he remains in concussion protocol and on injured reserve.

"I do expect him to see him playing football in 2024," McDaniel said for the first time since Tagovailoa's injury, "but where that is exactly, we'll let the process continue."

Tagovailoa isn't eligible to return until Miami's game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, and McDaniel said the quarterback will continue consulting experts to determine when it will be safe for him to play.

Tagovailoa got hurt in a Week 2 game against Buffalo when he collided with Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. Tagovailoa ran for a first down and then initiated the contact by lowering his shoulder into Hamlin instead of sliding.

He has a history of head injuries since entering the NFL, having been diagnosed with two in 2022 and suffering another scary hit to the head that season, which led to changes in the NFL's concussion rules.

McDaniel has cautioned against speculating on Tagovailoa's future since his latest injury.

“I never went down that rabbit hole of if he would or wouldn't (continue playing football)," McDaniel said, "just because I've learned through circumstance that that's the wrong question to be asking. The right questions are completely, 100% toward the human being.”

The Dolphins have struggled on offense as three different quarterbacks have taken snaps in Tagovailoa’s place. Entering this week’s matchup at Indianapolis, the Dolphins have one of the NFL’s worst scoring offenses with 12 points per game.

Miami will stick with Tyler “Snoop” Huntley until Tagovailoa returns. Huntley is 1-1 in two starts for Miami this season. McDaniel said the former Ravens quarterback is growing in his understanding of the offense.

