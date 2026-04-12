Doc Rivers isn't expected back as Bucks' coach next season, AP source says

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks don’t expect Doc Rivers back as their coach next season, a person familiar with the situation said Sunday night.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no formal announcement about Rivers' decision has been made.

There has been some discussion about whether Rivers will stay with the organization in some capacity. Those talks are ongoing, the person said.

ESPN first reported that Rivers won't be back as Milwaukee's coach next season.

Rivers said before the Bucks' season-ending 126-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday that he wasn't going to announce anything, but he left little doubt about his intentions.

He cited age and time with his grandchildren as the key reasons he would call it a coaching career. The Bucks went 32-50 this season, snapping a string of nine straight playoff berths.

The 64-year-old Rivers — who coached the Sixers for three seasons — conceded Sunday he did carry some added emotional baggage. Yet, he didn't want to make any kind of retirement speech because, "you never know."

“I don’t want be Ali and keep coming back,” Rivers said.

He said his final answer would come “definitely sooner” rather than later in the offseason.

Rivers noted he has a pair of grandparents’ days coming up at school and planned to be in attendance. He said more than the losing has weighed on him this season.

“It’s the age,” Rivers said with a laugh. “It’s a lot of things. I still love it. I do. I absolutely love coaching.”

Milwaukee came into the season with championship aspirations, built again around two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and further bolstered by the acquisition of Myles Turner in free agency last summer. But injuries doomed Milwaukee; the Bucks started 8-5, then lost seven consecutive games to fall under .500 and that’s where they stayed the rest of the way.

Antetokounmpo didn’t play against the 76ers and finished the season with 27.6 points and 9.8 rebounds in 36 games this season, by far the fewest games of his 13-year career.

Rivers also coached the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics, winning the NBA title with the Celtics in 2008.

Rivers called games for TNT after his playing career was finished and later was part of ESPN’s broadcast team during the 2003-04 season, including the NBA Finals.

Rivers, who played 13 seasons in the NBA, said he had been approached by a network (he didn’t say which one) about returning to the postseason booth, but was unsure if he would accept.

Rivers has a 114-112 coaching record in the playoffs that includes a 16-10 mark the year he won the title in Boston. Rivers has missed the playoffs five times over his 27-year coaching record and only once (2017-2018 with the Clippers) since 2008.

“It’s hard,” Rivers said. “I don’t remember guys being out like this, but it makes sense. I haven’t had a lot of this. It’s no fun. Losing, I don’t give a crap what the reasons are, I’m just too competitive. It’s just no fun not winning. It just isn’t.”

Rivers is going into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame this summer. Only Gregg Popovich, Don Nelson, Lenny Wilkens, Jerry Sloan and Pat Riley have more coaching wins than Rivers.

“I’m not going to talk much about me in my speech,” Rivers said. “I think the Hall of Fame, for a coach, at least, means that you had Hall of Fame people around you. You’ve had unbelievable players and you’ve had a lot of help getting there. It’s so little about you.”

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AP Pro Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami and AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston in Philadelphia contributed to this report.

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