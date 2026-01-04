Djokovic cuts ties with players' group he co-founded due to concerns over transparency, governance

Novak Djokovic has cut ties with the Professional Tennis Players Association, the players' union he co-founded, saying "it has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organization."

The 24-time Grand Slam champion launched the breakaway organization alongside Canadian player Vasek Pospisil in 2021.

Djokovic said Sunday evening on X that he had "ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented."

The PTPA last March launched legal action against the women's and men's tours, the International Tennis Federation and the sport's integrity agency, accusing the organizations of "systemic abuse, anti-competitive practices, and a blatant disregard for player welfare."

Djokovic said he "will continue to focus on my tennis, my family, and contributing to the sport in ways that reflect my principles and integrity.

"I wish the players and those involved the best as they move forward, but for me, this chapter is now closed.”

