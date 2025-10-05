Dillon Gabriel leads two scoring drives as Browns lead Vikings in rookie QB's first NFL start

LONDON — Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel led two scoring drives in the first half of his first NFL start — in London against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Browns went to halftime with a 10-7 lead after using ball-control offense and efficient passing to keep pressure off Gabriel.

Gabriel's 1-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. put Cleveland ahead 7-0.

The third-round draft pick out of Oregon led a 14-play, 53 yard drive that stalled in the red zone, but Andre Szmyt's 31-yard field goal put Cleveland back in front.

The Vikings had tied the game when running back Cam Akers took a direct snap, ran right and passed to a wide-open Josh Oliver for a 32-yard touchdown.

Gabriel's start is historic: No quarterback had ever made first NFL start in an international game.

At halftime, Gabriel had competed 13 of 21 for 102 yards and the touchdown.

Gabriel was promoted this week ahead of veteran Joe Flacco, with coach Kevin Stefanski looking for a spark for his anemic offense.

“He’s doing what he’s supposed to do," Stefanski told NFL Network at halftime. "It wasn’t perfect, like we’re not perfect, but he’s making some plays out there.”

Rookie QBs in London

Rookie quarterbacks historically have not performed well in the English capital, though the momentum has shifted recently.

Zach Wilson was under center as a rookie in 2021 when the New York Jets lost to Atlanta 27-20. That dropped the rookie-starting-QBs-in-London record to 0-5.

But one week later, Trevor Lawrence earned his first NFL victory when the Jaguars beat Miami 23-20. Lawrence, the top pick in the 2021 draft, threw for 319 yards and a touchdown against the Brian Flores-coached Dolphins.

Last year, two rookie QBs started games in London.

Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, threw four touchdown passes in Chicago's 35-16 victory over Jacksonville in Week 6.

The following week, then-rookie Drake Maye made his second NFL start and played well, but the Patriots lost 32-16 to the Jaguars. Maye finished 26 of 37 for 276 yards and 2 touchdowns.

