Defending champion Lilia Vu withdraws from Chevron Championship with back injury before 1st round

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — (AP) — Defending champion and world No. 2 Lilia Vu withdrew from the Chevron Championship on Thursday before the first round because of a back injury.

The LPGA announced her withdrawal, saying the back injury she's been dealing with “flared up” during warmups. The back issue forced her to withdraw from a previous event this season.

The 26-year-old American was asked about her health leading up to the tournament on Tuesday.

“It’s been a rough couple months battling with my injury,” she said. “It’s been a little scary. I’ve definitely cried a lot on the range sometimes because my back just couldn’t hold up."

She added that she felt “95% there.”

Vu was the LPGA player of the year last season. She won the Women's British Open after her Chevron victory.

