Darren Waller has 2 TDs, Dolphins beat Jets 27-21 but lose Tyreek Hill to serious leg injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Moments after Tyreek Hill was injured on Monday night, the Miami Dolphins star receiver flashed a bright smile and told a few jokes to teammates as he was carted off the field at Hard Rock Stadium.

Hill had just dislocated his knee on a scary play in the third quarter of Miami's 27-21 win over the New York Jets, but after seeing their teammate in good spirits, the Dolphins were motivated to close out their first win of the season.

“For him to be able to have that level of, I don't know, peace about it,” tight end Darren Waller said. “In the NFL, there's so many things that can happen. You're not really in control of much. It's a high-impact, fast, violent game. Seeing that in him helps a lot of guys on this team, no matter what the situation is.”

Waller had a pair of touchdown catches in his first NFL game in nearly two years, and Tua Tagovailoa threw for 177 yards to lead the Dolphins past their AFC East rivals.

Hill made a catch and landed awkwardly on his left leg after being tackled near the Jets’ sideline. Players from both teams took a knee while Hill was tended to, and he was taken to a hospital.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Hill would remain at the hospital overnight for evaluation, and the team expected to learn more details on Tuesday. Hill led Miami with six catches for 67 yards.

“We've talked a lot about all the stuff that Tyreek has done this offseason,” McDaniel said, “and a big portion is leading by example and connecting with his teammates. He kind of utilized that connectivity to make sure that his team was finishing on the right end.”

Tagovailoa completed 17 of 25 passes and didn’t have a turnover for the first time this season as he moved to 7-0 against the Jets as Miami’s starter. The Dolphins (1-3) won their 10th straight at home against the Jets (0-4), who are still searching for their first win under coach Aaron Glenn.

The Jets pulled within six with 1:49 left when Garrett Wilson hauled in a 23-yard jump ball from Justin Fields, who ran it in for a 2-point conversion.

After recovering the onside kick, the Dolphins went three-and-out while working the clock to 13 seconds. Miami then pinned the Jets on their own 1, and the game ended on a play where New York tried a series of laterals, one of which was flagged as an illegal forward pass.

“My confidence is not going to wane not one bit,” Glenn said. “We're not going to waver on the things we've been talking about, how we've got to win games. We've just got to do a better job of doing those things. We're going to continue to work to get this thing turned (around).”

Waller, playing his first game since the end of the 2023 season, caught a 4-yard pass in the back of the end zone from Tagovailoa on fourth-and-goal in the second quarter of his Dolphins debut. The 33-year-old scored again on a 9-yard catch in the third that put Miami ahead 17-3. He finished with three receptions for 27 yards.

“It’s a lot to process, a lot emotionally, to be honest,” Waller said. “Very exciting. Just to be out there the whole day, yeah. A little bit of fear, a little bit of everything."

The Dolphins amassed 123 yards rushing behind De'von Achane's 20 carries for 99 yards. Achane had a 9-yard scoring run.

Fields completed 20 of 27 passes for 226 yards in his return from a concussion that sidelined him in Week 3. He added 81 yards rushing, including a 43-yard scramble for a score on fourth-and-1 that pulled the Jets within a touchdown midway through the third.

The Jets gained 197 of their 404 yards with a highly effective ground game — they averaged 7 yards per carry — but turned the ball over three times and were penalized 13 times, including an offensive pass interference against Wilson that wiped out a touchdown in the third.

On their first drive, which started on their own 14, the Jets ran the ball 10 times for 74 yards before Braelon Allen had the ball punched out by Dolphins cornerback Jack Jones near the goal line. Minkah Fitzpatrick recovered for Miami's first takeaway of the season.

Fields had the ball stripped on a sack the next drive, and Dante Trader recovered receiver Isaiah Williams' fumble on the first play of the third quarter.

“It's frustrating. It's really that simple,” Fields said. “But at the end of the day, if we look at it from a far perspective, we have three games that were lost by one score. And that's kind of how this league works, close games at the end. And I think tonight we shot ourselves in the foot a lot.”

Jets veteran Nick Folk made two field goals: a career-long 58-yarder and another of 50 yards.

Rivalry uniforms

The Dolphins, whose regular uniforms are among the most recognizable in the NFL, debuted an alternate, dark blue ensemble. The jerseys feature Miami's signature aqua blue lined with orange stripes on the helmet, pants and sleeves.

Injuries

Jets: RB Braelon Allen suffered a knee injury after kick return in second quarter and did not return. ... DB Michael Carter II left before halftime with a concussion.

Dolphins: The team said Hill was hospitalized “for imaging, evaluation and observation.”

Up next

Jets: Host Dallas on Sunday.

Dolphins: At Carolina on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.