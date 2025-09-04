Cubs rookie Cade Horton and teammate Ben Brown working on combined no-hitter against Braves

CHICAGO — (AP) — Chicago Cubs rookie Cade Horton and teammate Ben Brown have combined to hold the Atlanta Braves without a hit through six innings Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old Horton struck out six and walked one over five innings in his 19th major league start and 20th appearance. He was replaced by Brown to begin the sixth after throwing 75 pitches and retiring his last 14 batters.

Brown struck out three and walked one in the sixth. Chicago leads 1-0 at Wrigley Field.

Horton's walk to Matt Olson in the first capped a 10-pitch plate appearance.

Horton entered 9-4 with a 2.92 ERA this season, including 6-1 with a 0.86 ERA in eight outings since the All-Star break.

