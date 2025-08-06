Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has not spoken with Micah Parsons following public trade request

OXNARD, Calif. — (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has not spoken to Micah Parsons since the star defensive end publicly requested a trade last week.

Jones spoke to reporters Tuesday following a joint practice between the Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams, his second such media session in four days after Parsons took to social media Friday amid a breakdown in negotiating a contract extension.

Asked if he has any confidence Parsons will be on the field ready to play for the Cowboys in their season opener at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4, Jones said, “Again, no. Absolutely not. A big part of that is his decision. How would I know that?”

Jones again said that the Cowboys organization has not has direct contact with Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, before reiterating that he does not consider the holdup in talks unusual.

“There’s points of varying degrees of influencing not having something done, but nothing that I would say is out of the ordinary,” Jones said.

Parsons has not responded publicly to Jones’ remarks. The 26-year-old remains at training camp but has yet to participate because of a sore back. He spent part of Tuesday’s workout talking to Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs, Rams wide receiver Davante Adams, and former Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth.

“I did notice him, but there’s 200 players out here, and a lot of good ones, and so that’s really what you’re dealing with,” Jones said of Parsons’ continued attendance at practice. “All of our fans know that when you walk out here. In this case, 200 football players out here, so you’re not just having someone snap out at you in terms of what you’re paying attention to.”

Jones again alluded to his direct conversations with Parsons in the spring over a contract extension that would almost certainly make the two-time All-Pro the highest-paid defender in NFL history. The nature of those talks has been disputed by Parsons, who is going into the final season of his five-year rookie contract and could be franchise tagged in 2026 without an extension.

“There is no question that in the case of the player contract, you have to have it in writing,” Jones said. “All parties do. Do we have a contract in writing? Yet we’re still talking about renegotiating. So, so much for that.”

Jones continues to express his belief the issue can be resolved to the satisfaction of both Parsons and the Cowboys.

“Our future is a challenge, and I’m built for it, and he’s built for it,” Jones said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.