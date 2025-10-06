Connor McDavid signs a two-year, $25 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid has signed a contract extension to remain with the Edmonton Oilers.

The three-time MVP and the only NHL organization he has played with finalized a two-year, $25 million contract Monday on the eve of the start of the season.

McDavid will count $12.5 against the salary cap from 2026-28, the same he has had since 2019.

The deal for the best hockey player in the world does not come close to approaching the richest contract in league history agreed to last week when Minnesota signed Kirill Kaprizov for $136 million over eight years.

McDavid took a much shorter-term deal with a focus on trying to win the Stanley Cup with the Oilers.

