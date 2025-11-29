Conference race update: Texas Tech and BYU set for Big 12 title game thanks to ASU loss

The Big 12's championship game is set: Texas Tech vs. BYU.

Arizona State's loss to Arizona on Friday night eliminated both the Sun Devils and Utah, meaning Texas Tech and BYU will play for the conference title no matter what happens in their games Saturday. Elsewhere, Indiana wrapped up a spot in the Big Ten title game, and Texas A&M fell out of contention in the SEC.

Here’s a look at where each league stands. (All records are in-conference records.)

ACC

Standings: Virginia (6-1), SMU (6-1), Pitt (6-1), Georgia Tech (6-2), Duke (5-2), Miami (5-2).

Significant games Saturday: Virginia Tech at Virginia, SMU at California, Miami at Pitt, Wake Forest at Duke.

Scenarios:

— Virginia and SMU can each wrap up a spot in the ACC championship game with a win. Pitt can make it with a win and a loss by either Virginia or SMU.

— The two-loss teams have to hope to get into a tiebreaker of some sort — which could be decided by strength of schedule within the conference.

Title game: Dec. 6 in Charlotte.

American Athletic

Standings: North Texas (7-1), Navy (7-1), Tulane (6-1).

Significant games Saturday: Charlotte at Tulane.

Outlook:

— South Florida and East Carolina are eliminated after wins this week by North Texas and Navy.

— North Texas is in the AAC title game. Tulane will join the Mean Green with a win over Charlotte. If Tulane loses, Navy gets in.

Title game: Dec. 5 at Tulane or North Texas.

Big 12

Title game: Texas Tech vs. BYU on Dec. 6 in Arlington, Texas.

Big Ten

Standings: Indiana (9-0), Ohio State (8-0), Oregon (7-1), Michigan (7-1).

Significant games Saturday: Oregon at Washington, Ohio State at Michigan.

Outlook:

— If Ohio State beats Michigan, the Buckeyes face Indiana in the title game.

— If Michigan beats Ohio State and Oregon wins, the title game would be Indiana vs. Oregon.

— If Michigan beats Ohio State and Oregon loses, the title game would be Indiana vs. Michigan.

Title game: Dec. 6 in Indianapolis.

Conference USA

Standings: Kennesaw State (6-1), Western Kentucky (6-1), Jacksonville State (6-1). Missouri State (5-2) is not yet eligible to play in the Conference USA title game after joining the league this season.

Significant games Saturday: Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State at Liberty.

Outlook:

— The WKU-Jacksonville State winner clinches a spot in the title game and will host it.

— Kennesaw State clinches a spot with a win.

— If Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State both lose, Jacksonville State would win the tiebreaker and reach the title game. If Kennesaw State and WKU both lose, Kennesaw State would win the tiebreaker and reach the title game.

Title game: Dec. 5 at Western Kentucky or Jacksonville State.

Mid-American

Standings: Western Michigan (7-1), Ohio (6-2), Central Michigan (5-2), Toledo (5-2), Miami of Ohio (5-2).

Significant games Saturday: Ball State at Miami, Toledo at CMU.

Outlook:

— WMU is in the title game.

— Miami is in with a win.

— If Miami loses, the second spot in the title game would go to either Ohio or the Toledo-CMU winner, whoever has the better SportSource Analytics rating. Those final ratings likely won't be available until Sunday.

Title game: Dec. 6 in Detroit.

Mountain West

Standings: San Diego State (6-2), Boise State (6-2), New Mexico (6-2), UNLV (5-2).

Significant games Saturday: UNLV at Nevada.

Outlook:

— Fresno State, Hawaii and Utah State are eliminated after wins this week by Boise State and New Mexico.

— There will be either a three-way or four-way tie for first — depending on how UNLV does — and the deadlock will be broken by computer metrics.

Title game: Dec. 5 at the home of the higher seed.

SEC

Standings: Texas A&M (7-1), Georgia (7-1), Mississippi (7-1), Alabama (6-1).

Significant games Saturday: Alabama at Auburn.

Outlook:

— If Alabama wins, the SEC championship game is Alabama vs. Georgia.

— If Alabama loses, the SEC championship game is Georgia vs. Mississippi.

Title game: Dec. 6 in Atlanta.

Sun Belt

Standings: James Madison (7-0) has already clinched the East Division. Southern Mississippi (5-2) and Troy (5-2) are tied atop the West.

Significant games Saturday: Troy at Southern Miss.

Outlook:

— The Troy-Southern Miss winner goes on to the title game to face James Madison.

Title game: Dec. 5 at James Madison.

