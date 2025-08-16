Commanders activate Terry McLaurin off the PUP list as contract extension talks linger

ASHBURN, Va. — (AP) — The Washington Commanders activated Terry McLaurin off the physically unable to perform list on Saturday amid lingering contract extension talks with the All-Pro wide receiver.

McLaurin, who is entering the final year of a three-year, $68.2 million contract signed in 2022, reported to the team on July 27 after skipping the initial four days of training camp and June's mandatory minicamp. That turned a holdout to a hold-in, but has not necessarily accelerated extension talks or returned McLaurin to practice. The team placed its top target on the PUP list with an ankle injury, and McLaurin requested a trade on July 31.

He was not on the field Saturday for Washington’s final practice before its Monday night home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

McLaurin and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels fueled an offense that ranked fifth in points scored last season and carried the Commanders to a 12-5 regular-season record and the franchise’s first NFC championship game appearance since 1991. They haven’t built off that success in camp with the Sept. 7 regular-season opener against the New York Giants approaching. Three other offensive starters have missed significant time with injuries.

The activation comes one day after offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury expressed a desire to work with a full lineup. “We need to start getting those guys, when they’re available out there,” Kingsbury said.

Head coach Dan Quinn said the PUP activation was about beginning the “return-to-play” process where McLaurin acclimates physically with enough time for a hopeful return to action for the regular season, and that the receiver was “on the same trajectory as everyone else (in terms) of doing the workouts.”

“We’ve got a real process in our return-to-play that we believe in,” Quinn said following Saturday’s practice. “We know it works. We’ll hit all those steps.”

Quinn said he doubted McLaurin would play in either of Washington’s remaining preseason games. Daniels, along with other starters, are expected to play “a few series” against the Bengals in their preseason debut, Quinn said.

