Colts sign 44-year-old Philip Rivers to practice squad with 2 quarterbacks injured, AP source says

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts signed 44-year-old Philip Rivers to the practice on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet made an official announcement.

Rivers took his last NFL snap with the Colts in a playoff loss following the 2020 season. He announced his retirement in January 2021 and has been coaching St. Michael High School in Fairhope, Alabama.

The move comes less than 24 hours after Colts coach Shane Steichen confirmed Indy's starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, would miss the rest of this season with a torn right Achilles tendon and that backup Riley Leonard injured his right knee in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.

Rivers had a tryout Tuesday in Indianapolis, and the Colts (8-5) wasted no time adding the eight-time Pro Bowler to its practice squad. It's unclear whether Rivers will be ready to play next weekend at Seattle (10-3) if the Colts need him.

