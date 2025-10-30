Colorado Avalanche sign Martin Necas to 8-year, $92M contract extension, AP source says

The Colorado Avalanche have signed Martin Necas to an eight-year contract extension through 2034.

Necas’ deal is worth $92 million, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because terms were not disclosed.

When the contract kicks in starting with the 2026-27 NHL season, Necas will count $11.5 million against the salary cap annually. That is $500,000 a year less than what Mikko Rantanen signed for with rival Dallas.

After being unable to extend Rantanen last winter, Colorado traded the Finnish forward to Carolina, with Necas as part of the return. The Hurricanes after also not signing Rantanen long term traded him to the Stars on deadline day, when he inked a $96 million contract over eight years that is currently underway.

With the cap rising record amounts, salaries have started to match those increases. Minnesota last month signed winger Kirill Kaprizov to the richest contract in league history, eight years for $136 million with an annual value of $17 million, and just this week Utah extended budding star center Logan Cooley for $80 million over eight years.

Necas at 26 is a little over two years younger than Rantanen, who's signed through 2033. He has seven goals and six assists for 13 points in 11 games this season, third on the Avalanche behind only Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

Already chosen for the Czech Olympic roster for the Milan-Cortina Games, Necas may just be growing into an elite playmaker in his seventh full NHL season. With Necas, MacKinnon and Makar producing and goaltender Scott Wedgewood off to a strong start, Colorado is tied for the most standings points in the league through 11 games.

