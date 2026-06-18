Colombia's Luis Díaz stars in World Cup debut, less than 3 years after his parents' kidnapping

MEXICO CITY — After contributing a goal and an assist in his World Cup debut, Colombia's Luis Díaz walked to the sidelines to look for his father. They spotted each other, fulfilling a dream that was years in the making.

"A lot of things came to me from the past," Díaz said after Colombia beat Uzbekistan 3-1 on Wednesday night. "I worked for this. I fought to be here at this moment."

First, Colombia failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Then his parents were kidnapped.

In late 2023, Luis Manuel “Mane” Díaz and his wife, Cilenis Marulanda, were captured by armed guerillas at the Colombia-Venezuela border. Marulanda was quickly rescued, but Mane Díaz was not.

Luis Díaz, playing for Liverpool at the time, missed two games to return home to Barrancas and advocate for his father's freedom. Upon his return to the club, he scored and revealed an undershirt with the words "Freedom for Papa" printed in Spanish.

The gesture garnered international support and increased pressure on the Colombian government to act. Mane was released after being held for 12 days, and father and son had an emotional embrace when they reunited.

This week, Díaz’s father posted a viral video of himself praying over his son’s jersey ahead of his first World Cup game.

Díaz, who now plays for Bayern Munich, scored the go-ahead goal shortly after Uzbekistan equalized to lift Colombia to its first World Cup victory since 2018 while his father watched from the stands.

“I think there was always something that kept us from being at ease,” Díaz said. “I think that today, I am at my best.”

___

Jack Little is a student in the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute.

___

AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.