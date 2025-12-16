Unseeded Washington wins first men’s soccer title on overtime goal

Washington capped a historic postseason run when Bertos finished the match 1 minute, 54 seconds into overtime, sealing a dramatic victory after the Huskies saw a two-goal second-half lead disappear.

The unseeded Huskies (16-6-2) became the first team to win six road matches in an NCAA men’s soccer tournament, defeating six seeded opponents along the way under coach Jamie Clark.

The title was Washington’s first national championship and came in its second appearance in the College Cup final, following a 2-0 loss to Clemson in 2021.

North Carolina State, the No. 15 seed, reached the final for the first time in program history under coach Marc Hubbard.

The Wolfpack (16-3-4) were seeking their first national championship in any sport since Jim Valvano led the men’s basketball team to the NCAA title in 1983.

Washington struck first late in the opening half. Zach Ramsey scored unassisted with 1:12 remaining before halftime, sending the Huskies into the break with a 1-0 lead.

It marked just the second time all season that N.C. State trailed at halftime.

Ramsey’s goal came after Wolfpack goalkeeper Logan Erb was unable to control the ball at the top of the box, allowing Ramsey to finish into an open net.

It was Ramsey’s second goal of the tournament.

The Huskies doubled their advantage in the 62nd minute when Richie Aman delivered a cross to the middle of the goal, and Joe Dale finished to make it 2-0.

N.C. State responded quickly. Donavan Phillip scored in the 66th minute with an assist from Nikola Markovic, pulling the Wolfpack within one.

It was Phillip’s fourth goal of the tournament.

Entering the match, N.C. State was 11-0-1 when Phillip scored.

The Wolfpack tied the match late when Taig Healy scored with 3:28 remaining in regulation, assisted by Justin McLean and Calem Tommy, forcing overtime.

In the extra period, Egor Akulov set up Bertos for the decisive goal, ending the match and completing Washington’s title run.

Huskies goalkeeper Jadon Bowton, the lone remaining player from Washington’s 2021 College Cup team, finished with five saves.

Erb recorded six saves for N.C. State, which had been the last team in the country to allow a goal this season.

The match began in frigid conditions, with temperatures at 28 degrees, and marked the first meeting between the two programs.

