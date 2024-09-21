Washington State edges San Jose State in double overtime thriller, 54-52

In a wild double-overtime finish, Washington State secured a thrilling 54-52 victory over San Jose State on Friday night, with Dylan Paine’s 7-yard touchdown run and John Mateer’s two-point conversion sealing the win.

San Jose State (3-1) quickly responded in the second overtime with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Emmett Brown to Nick Nash, but under heavy pressure, Brown fumbled on the two-point try, allowing the Cougars to recover and claim the victory.

Washington State trailed 38-24 heading into the fourth quarter but fought back, led by Mateer, who threw for 390 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 111 yards and a score. After turning the ball over on downs, the Spartans watched Mateer hit Josh Meredith for a 36-yard touchdown, though the Cougars still trailed 38-37 after a missed extra point.

Kyle Thornton’s key interception gave Washington State the ball at San Jose State’s 32-yard line, and Mateer quickly capitalized, connecting with Meredith for a 31-yard gain before Paine ran it in for a touchdown. A failed two-point conversion left the Cougars up 43-38.

Brown, who transferred from Washington State after last season, led the Spartans to a dramatic touchdown on fourth-and-10, hitting TreyShun Hurry for a 20-yard score. His two-point pass to Nash gave San Jose State a 46-43 lead with just 26 seconds remaining. But Washington State wasn’t done yet. Mateer found Kyle Williams for a 32-yard gain before setting up Dean Janikowski’s 52-yard field goal to tie the game and send it into overtime.

Both teams traded interceptions in the first overtime, with redshirt freshman Ethan O’Connor picking off Brown and DJ Harvey intercepting Mateer. In the second overtime, Paine’s touchdown and Mateer’s conversion gave Washington State (4-0) their second straight undefeated start under head coach Jake Dickert.

Mateer finished the game 26-for-46 with 390 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions, while Williams had eight catches for 138 yards. On the other side, Brown threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns, with Nash hauling in 16 receptions for 152 yards and two scores. Floyd Chalk IV added 94 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including a 66-yard run on San Jose State’s second play from scrimmage.

The Cougars move to 4-0, while the Spartans suffer their first loss of the season.

